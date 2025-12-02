Borregales went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Monday night's 33-15 victory over the Giants.

Borregales was able to make four field goals for the second straight week, converting attempts from 22, 30 and 28 yards in the first half before adding a 23-yarder in the fourth. The kicker wasn't perfect in Week 13 though, pushing a 45-yard try wide left in the third quarter, marking his third missed field-goal attempt of the year. The rookie has now gone 23-for-26 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while making 36 of 38 extra-point attempts over 13 contests this year.