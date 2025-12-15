Borregales made his only field-goal try and went 4-for-4 on PATs in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Buffalo.

Borregales didn't attempt multiple field goals for the first time since Week 10, ultimately converting his only try from 36 yards as time expired in the first half. The kicker has now gone 24-for-27 on field-goal attempts, including 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while also making 40 of 41 PATs over 14 contests during his rookie campaign so far.