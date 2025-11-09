Patriots' Andy Borregales: Limited to PAT chances Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Borregales made all four of his extra-point tries during the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
It was the third time this season Borregales didn't attempt a field goal, and Sunday halted his streak of at least one field goal at five games. The rookie sixth-rounder is 13-for-14 on field-goal attempts and 28-for-30 on extra-point tries through 10 regular-season games.
