Borregales made his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries during the Patriots' 31-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Borregales put the Patriots on the board with a 36-yard field-goal in the first quarter, and the rest of his kicks came after touchdowns in a blowout win. The rookie sixth-rounder has made all of his kick attempts over his last five games, going 5-for-5 on field-goal tries and 14-for-14 on extra-point attempts over that span. Borregales' scoring floor should remain elevated as long as the Patriots' offense continues to fire on all cylinders.