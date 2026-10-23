Borregales made his only field-goal attempt and was successful on all three extra-point tries Thursday in a Week 7 loss to the Bears.

Borregales was limited to extra-point tries until the Patriots' final drive of the game, when the kicker nailed a 47-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining to bring his team to within six points ahead of an unsuccessful onside kick. The second-year pro has been held to just four FG attempts -- all of which he has made -- over his past four contests after going 5-for-7 across New England's first three games of the season. The lower volume is largely due to the Patriots' improvement on offense over that four-game stretch, as Borregales has gone 14-for-15 on point-after attempts during that span.