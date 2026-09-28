Borregales converted two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 35-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Borregales accounted for New England's scoring with 35- and 40-yard field goals but missed one from 38 yards in the third quarter. The second-year kicked has had a bit of a shaky start to the 2026 season, making just five of seven field-goal tries while going 3-for-3 on extra points. Kicking in an offense that is struggling to score points, Borregales isn't a recommended fantasy kicker ahead of next Sunday's date with the Bills.