Borregales went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Thursday night's 27-14 win over the Jets.

Borregales pushed his first field-goal try wide right from 45 yards out with three seconds left before halftime. He would rebound in the second half through, making field goals from 44 and 26 yards in the fourth quarter. The rookie has now gone 15-for-17 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-2 from 50-plus yards, while making 31 of 33 extra-point attempts over 11 games this year.