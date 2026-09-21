Borregales went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries and made both of his extra-point attempts during the Patriots' 20-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

After a rather quiet Week 1 performance, Borregales was more involved in Sunday's win over Pittsburgh. He connected on a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter before missing a 47-yard try in the third, though Borregales bounced back by making a 45-yard FG later in the frame. The second-year kicker has gone 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra-point tries through the first two games of the 2026 regular season.