Borregales missed his only field-goal attempt and went 6-for-6 on PATs in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Jets.

Borregales was limited to just one field-goal try for the second time in three weeks, hitting the right upright on a 41-yard attempt in the third quarter. The kicker has now gone 26-for-30 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while making 48 of 50 extra-point attempts over 16 games in his rookie campaign.