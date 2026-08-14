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Patriots' Andy Borregales: Misses three kicks Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Borregales converted just two of five field-goal attempts in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Colts.

Coach Mike Vrabel wasn't thrilled after Borregales missed kicks from 56, 55 and 49 yards. "I don't have a message [for him]," Vrabel said, via Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com. "We're expected to make them. That's pro football." Borregales is the only kicker on the Patriots' roster at the moment, but based on Vrabel's comments, it wouldn't be a shock if New England brings in competition for the remainder of the summer. As a rookie last season, Borregales made 27 of 32 field-goal tries and 53 of 55 PATs across 17 regular-season contests.

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