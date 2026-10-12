Borregales made his lone field-goal attempt and all six extra-point tries during Sunday's 45-17 win over Las Vegas.

Drake Maye and the Patriots offense dominated Sunday's game, so Borregales was mostly limited to extra-point duties outside of a 28-yard chip-shot field goal early in the fourth quarter that gave the Patriots a 38-10 lead. Despite the lack of field-goal attempts over his last two games, Borregales' scoring floor figures to be elevated now that New England's offense has seemingly figured things out. The Patriots will stay at home and host the Jets for Week 6 on Oct. 18.