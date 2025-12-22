Borregales converted on both of his field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.

The rookie from Miami has been one of the best kickers in the NFL this season, making 26 of 29 field-goal tries and 42 of 44 point-after attempts across 15 contests. He's expected to have plenty of scoring opportunities in the Week 17 matchup against the Jets.