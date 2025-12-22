Patriots' Andy Borregales: Perfect in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Borregales converted on both of his field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.
The rookie from Miami has been one of the best kickers in the NFL this season, making 26 of 29 field-goal tries and 42 of 44 point-after attempts across 15 contests. He's expected to have plenty of scoring opportunities in the Week 17 matchup against the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Andy Borregales: Converts only FGA in loss•
-
Patriots' Andy Borregales: Converts four FGAs in win•
-
Patriots' Andy Borregales: Powers Patriots in Week 12 win•
-
Patriots' Andy Borregales: Makes two FGAs during TNF•
-
Patriots' Andy Borregales: Limited to PAT chances Week 10•
-
Patriots' Andy Borregales: Perfect in Week 9•