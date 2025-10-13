Patriots' Andy Borregales: Perfect in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Borregales converted on his lone field-goal try and both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints.
The rookie kicker from Miami has now made made eight of nine field-goal attempts and 14 of 16 extra-point tries through his first six NFL games. Borregales hasn't missed a kick since New England's Week 2 win over the Dolphins, and he'll look to remain perfect in the Week 7 matchup against the Titans.
More News
-
Patriots' Andy Borregales: Drills game winner in Buffalo•
-
Patriots' Andres Borregales: Hits six extra points•
-
Patriots' Andres Borregales: No FGAs in Loss•
-
Patriots' Andres Borregales: Overcomes early blunders•
-
Patriots' Andres Borregales: Misses one FG in loss•
-
Patriots' Andres Borregales: Wins kicking competition•