Borregales converted on his lone field-goal try and both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints.

The rookie kicker from Miami has now made made eight of nine field-goal attempts and 14 of 16 extra-point tries through his first six NFL games. Borregales hasn't missed a kick since New England's Week 2 win over the Dolphins, and he'll look to remain perfect in the Week 7 matchup against the Titans.