Borregales made his only field-goal try and went 3-for-3 on PATs in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons.

Borregales capped off the team's first possession of the second half with a 32-yard field goal, making at least one field goal for the fifth consecutive week. The kicker has settled in rather nicely in his rookie campaign, going 13-for-14 on field-goal attempts, including 2-for-2 from 50-plus yards, while making 24 of 26 extra-point tries over nine contests so far.