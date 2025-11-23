Borregales went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made both of his point-after tries during the Patriots' 26-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Borregales made a season-high four field goals during Sunday's win -- including a 52-yarder late in the fourth quarter -- and was responsible for 14 of the Patriots' 26 points. The rookie has overcome a shaky start to the season, and over his last 10 games he has gone 15-for-16 on field-goal attempts and 31-for-31 on extra-point tries.