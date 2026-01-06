Borregales converted one of two field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point tries during New England's 38-10 win over the Dolphins in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Borregales wraps the regular season of his rookie campaign having suited up for all 17 games, and converting 27 of 32 field-goal attempts (84 percent) and 53 of 55 extra-point tries. Impressively, Borregales has converted all four of his attempts from 50-plus yards out so far. He'll look to remain steady as the Patriots enter the AFC Playoffs, beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Chargers.