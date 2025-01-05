Jennings (knee) is active for Sunday's regular-season finale against Buffalo.
A lingering knee injury limited Jennings in practice all week, but the 2020 third-round pick will suit up Sunday. Through 15 regular-season games, Jennings has posted career bests in combined tackles (72) and sacks (2.5).
