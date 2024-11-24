Jennings (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
The outside linebacker was limited in practice all week after likely picking up the injury during the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams. The fourth-year pro has 50 tackles (32 solo), including 2.5 sacks, in 10 games this season.
