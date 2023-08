Jennings (wrist) played in the Patriots' preseason game against the Titans on Friday, Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire reports.

The linebacker recorded two tackles, including one for a loss, in New England's 23-7 defeat. Jennings left the team's Aug. 14 practice with an apparent wrist injury. The 2020 third-round pick has 47 tackles and seven starts over two healthy seasons and is looking to secure a key role in the team's defense ahead of the coming campaign.