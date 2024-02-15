Jennings tallied 66 tackles (49 solo), 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery across 15 regular-season appearances with the Patriots in 2023.

Jennings put up career-best numbers across the board in the final year of his rookie deal. A 2020 third-round pick, Jennings logged a new high with 649 defensive snaps in 2023, compared to his previous best of 337 in 2022. Heading into his age-27 season, Jennings will search for another opportunity as a rotational linebacker in free agency if the Patriots don't opt to retain him.