Jennings posted four tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Jennings came into the contest without any sacks this season, but he took advantage of a porous New York offensive line to record a full sack in the third quarter and a half-sack in the fourth. The 26-year-old has seen an increased role in his third NFL campaign, and he's already set career-high marks with 394 defensive snaps and 39 total tackles through nine contests.