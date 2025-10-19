Jennings (Coach's Decision) is inactive Sunday against the Titans.

Jennings missed the Week 6 win against the Saints with an ankle injury but is a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup with the Titans. The linebacker contributed 20 defensive snaps a game in Week 4 and Week 5 prior to his ankle issue, and had a similar special teams presence as well. With Jennings' status confirmed for Sunday, Jahlani Tavai could continue to see more defensive snaps as a reserve linebacker.