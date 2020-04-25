Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Joins New England
The Patriots selected Jennings in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 87th overall.
The latest Alabama player to get scooped up by New England, Jennings joins the Patriots after a strong career for the Crimson Tide. Jennings didn't test at the combine and doesn't flash elite athleticism on tape but he's a disciplined player and a strong tackler. He collected 83 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss from the outside linebacker position as a senior in 2019 and will compete for snaps in that role in New England.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Dobbins runs into pile with Ravens
There's little room for J.K. Dobbins in 2020, but the future could be amazing.
-
Denzel Mims to the Jets
Many thought the Jets would grab a wide receiver in the first round, but their patience paid...
-
Jalen Hurts to PHI
Jalen Hurts becomes another intriguing prospect in this draft landing in a less than favorable...
-
Akers gets shot at LA feature role
The Rams use a second-round pick on Cam Akers, signaling he may be their starting back in 2020.
-
Hamler to Broncos, Claypool to Steelers
K.J. Hamler and Chase Claypool both went off the board in the middle of the second round, and...
-
Taylor muddies up Colts backfield
The Colts traded up to draft Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night, possibly signaling the end...