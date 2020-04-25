Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Joins New England

The Patriots selected Jennings in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 87th overall.

The latest Alabama player to get scooped up by New England, Jennings joins the Patriots after a strong career for the Crimson Tide. Jennings didn't test at the combine and doesn't flash elite athleticism on tape but he's a disciplined player and a strong tackler. He collected 83 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss from the outside linebacker position as a senior in 2019 and will compete for snaps in that role in New England.