Jennings logged seven tackles (two solo) during the Patriots loss to the Cardinals Sunday.
Jennings recorded seven or more tackles in a game for the fourth time this season across 13 games played. The 27-year-old will look to keep producing and add to his totals during the team's upcoming Week 16 matchup against Buffalo.
