Jennings (undisclosed) participated in OTAs and minicamp after spending the entire 2021 campaign on injured reserve, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Jennings recorded 14 appearances as a rookie and notched 20 tackles and one quarterback hit. The 2020 third-round pick started the 2021 campaign on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury and was never activated. However, he appears healthy this offseason and will likely compete for a sizable role in 2022 after New England lost Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy.