Jennings logged five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans.

Jennings played a season-high 72 defensive snaps Sunday. The 2020 third-round pick has logged at least five combined tackles in each of his last seven games, and for the season, he's up to 44 tackles (27 solo), including 0.5 sacks, across eight regular-season contests.