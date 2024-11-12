Share Video

Jennings recorded four solo tackles and 2.0 sacks in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears.

Jennings was one of seven Patriots defenders to sack Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams. The 2020 third-round pick now has a career-high 2.5 sacks through nine games, but as a linebacker with 5.3 tackles per game, he has a low floor for fantasy purposes.

