Jennings (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Jennings got in a week of limited practices and has previously dealt with knee issues this season, though he hasn't missed a game since Week 4. Through 15 appearances, Jennings has recorded 72 tackles (40 solo), including six TFLs and 2.5 sacks, eight QB hits and one forced fumble as an every-week starter off the edge for New England.