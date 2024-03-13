Jennings signed a three-year contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jennings will remain in New England, where the 2020 third-round draft pick has spent his entire career up to this point. He posted 66 tackles (49 solo) across 15 appearances (14 starts) in 2023, but it remains to be seen if the linebacker will hold onto a starting role in 2024 under New England's new coaching staff.