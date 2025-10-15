Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Still can't practice Wednesday
Jennings (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Jennings was forced to spend Week 6 on the sideline by an ankle injury, and now it looks uncertain whether he'll be healthy enough to return in Week 7. Unless he's able to get back on the practice field Thursday or Friday, it's unlikely he'll be available Sunday at Tennessee.
