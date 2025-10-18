default-cbs-image
Jennings (ankle) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Jennings was forced to watch Week 6 action in New Orleans from the sidelines as he tended to an ankle issue, but he's now on track to play in Week 7. He figures to slot back into a rotational role on the edge across from a middling Tennessee offensive line.

