Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Will suit up at Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (ankle) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.
Jennings was forced to watch Week 6 action in New Orleans from the sidelines as he tended to an ankle issue, but he's now on track to play in Week 7. He figures to slot back into a rotational role on the edge across from a middling Tennessee offensive line.
