Jennings (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The 2020 third-round pick from Alabama downgraded from a limited practice session Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined for Week 6. Jennings has played 130 total snaps (65 on defense, 65 on special teams) through four appearances this season, recording seven total tackles. While he's out Sunday, Elijah Ponder could see increased defensive work as a reserve outside linebacker.