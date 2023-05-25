Firkser signed a contract with the Patriots on Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Firkser appeared in 11 games for the Falcons last season after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Titans. The 28-year-old finished his 2022 campaign with nine catches on 13 targets for 100 yards. He'll try to earn a depth role among New England's tight-end corps.
