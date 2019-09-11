Brown has been accused of sexual assault by a former trainer in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court, ESPN reports. Brown's lawyer denies the charges saying the relationship was "entirely consensual."

Brown has been accused of three separate incidents of sexual assault that allegedly took place in 2017 and 2018. Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, told ESPN he has not been in contact with the NFL about the lawsuit. Brown signed with the Patriots on Monday after his release from the Raiders on Saturday. He is scheduled to practice with the Patriots for the first time Wednesday.