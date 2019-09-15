Patriots' Antonio Brown: Catches four passes in season debut
Brown hauled in four of his eight targets for 56 yards and a TD and ran once for five yards in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.
In his first game with the Patriots since officially signing Monday, Brown led the team both in targets and receiving yardage, despite having his snaps managed in Week 2. As long as he's available to the team, we'd expect his workload to increase in the coming weeks, though going forward Brown's legal situation will be something to monitor.
