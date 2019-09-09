The Patriots' signing of Brown has become official, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Per the report, Brown's deal with the Patriots is reportedly a one-year, $15 million pact that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for the 2020 season. With the move, Brown joins a wide receiver group that also includes Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. Brown can now take the field for the team as soon as Sunday's game against the Dolphins, though it remains to be seen how quickly he'll brought into a key role. That said, given his talent and the terms of his contract, it's clear that the Patriots have big plans for Brown, who -- assuming he stays focused -- should thrive while catching passes from QB Tom Brady. While Brown's presence could cut into the volume Edelman and Gordon would have otherwise seen, the three have the potential to become one of the more exciting and productive wideout trios in the league.