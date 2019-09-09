Patriots' Antonio Brown: Deal becomes official
The Patriots' signing of Brown has become official, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Per the report, Brown's deal with the Patriots is reportedly a one-year, $15 million pact that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for the 2020 season. With the move, Brown joins a wide receiver group that also includes Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. Brown can now take the field for the team as soon as Sunday's game against the Dolphins, though it remains to be seen how quickly he'll brought into a key role. That said, given his talent and the terms of his contract, it's clear that the Patriots have big plans for Brown, who -- assuming he stays focused -- should thrive while catching passes from QB Tom Brady. While Brown's presence could cut into the volume Edelman and Gordon would have otherwise seen, the three have the potential to become one of the more exciting and productive wideout trios in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...