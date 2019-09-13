Brown won't be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list in the immediate future and will be eligible to play Week 2 at Miami, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown officially joined the Patriots at the start of week and began practicing Wednesday amid an ongoing legal issue, and the NFL won't take any action as it just opened its investigation into the matter. The 31-year-old is clear to play until the league indicates otherwise and should make his season debut Sunday for New England.