Patriots' Antonio Brown: Expected to play
Brown will be traveling to Miami and is expected to make his debut with the Patriots in Week 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Brown officially joined the Patriots earlier this week and began practicing with the team Wednesday. It remains to be seen what his workload will entail, but expect the 31-year-old receiver to be on the field against the Dolphins in Week 2.
