Brown will be traveling to Miami and is expected to make his debut with the Patriots in Week 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Brown officially joined the Patriots earlier this week and began practicing with the team Wednesday. It remains to be seen what his workload will entail, but expect the 31-year-old receiver to be on the field against the Dolphins in Week 2.

