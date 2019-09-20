Brown used his first media session as a member of the Patriots to reiterate that his focus is solely on football, Frank Schwab of AOL.com reports. He remains eligible to play.

"I appreciate that question. I'm just here to focus on ball," Brown reiterated when asked about whether he had heard anything from the league. With allegations swirling around him, Brown is finally keeping his focus on the field after a tumultuous offseason that saw him released from the Raiders and picked up by New England.