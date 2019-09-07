Patriots' Antonio Brown: Gets one-year deal from New England
The contract Brown agreed to Saturday with the Patriots is a one-year, $15 million deal that includes $9 million in guarantees, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's telling that Brown managed to work his way out of Oakland -- where he would have received $15.6 million in 2019 -- and still wound up receiving a similar salary with New England. Since Brown didn't sign with a team prior to the 4 p.m. EDT deadline, he'll be ineligible to play in the Patriots' Week 1 matchup with the Steelers. However, the star receiver could make his Patriots debut alongside Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman in Week 2 against the Dolphins.
