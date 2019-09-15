Brown is slated to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Since officially signing his contract with the Patriots on Monday, Brown -- who continues to deal with a legal issue that the NFL is looking into -- took part in all three of the Patriots' practices this past week and he's now in line to suit up Sunday. It remains to be seen how involved in the team's offense he will be, but he's poised to make his debut in a New England uniform in Week 2's road game versus Miami.