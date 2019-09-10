Speaking to the Miami media Tuesday morning, coach Bill Belichick said he isn't sure if Brown will play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

A matchup with a bottom-feeding team would seem to provide an excellent opportunity to work Brown into the New England offense for the first time. The 31-year-old won't necessarily be cleared for an every-down role, but it'll be a surprise if he's held out of the game entirely. This figures to be an ongoing story, as the Patriots make a habit of not providing any information beyond what's mandated by the NFL.