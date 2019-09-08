Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, relayed Saturday night that the wideout -- who dealt with foot woes this past summer -- is 100 percent healthy at this stage, while adding that Brown is ready to embrace the way his new team goes about its business, ESPN.com reports. "They do things the Patriots Way. They expect everyone to be accountable. They don't make any exceptions," Rosenhaus noted of the New England franchise. "I've discussed this with Antonio. And he wants to be a Patriot. He's prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what's asked of him, do his job and make it work. He's honored with the opportunity and he's looking forward to taking advantage of it."

While there's an element of risk for the Patriots in adding Brown to the mix, given the drama surrounding his departure from both the Steelers and Raiders, the upside here is undeniable. The 31-year-old wideout recorded at least 100 catches in each of his last six seasons with Pittsburgh and now gets to work with an outstanding QB, who thrives on seeking out and connecting with the most open target on any given passing play. With Brown's proven ability to get open, there's plenty of reason to think that the duo will click. The Patriots will no doubt miss tight end Rob Gronkowski, but the addition of Brown gives the team a player who is adept at handling press coverage, which should nicely complement Julian Edelman's slot skills, as well as Josh Gordon's big-play ability. In any case, Brown is not eligible to play in Sunday night's regular season opener against the Steelers, but he could debut with the Patriots as soon as Week 2's contest against the Dolphins.