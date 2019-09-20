Play

Brown was present for Friday's practice, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.

Another off-the-field incident involving Brown surfaced Friday, and it has the potential to affect his status long-term. For now, though, Brown is practicing like he usually would do when healthy, and seemingly remains in the Patriots' plans for Week 3.

