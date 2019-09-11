Brown is participating in practice Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown officially signed with New England on Monday, after he was released by the Raiders this past weekend. With Brown having just joined the Patriots and currently dealing with a legal issue, coach Bill Belichick noted Wednesday that the team will take it "one day at a time" with regard to the wide receiver's status in advance of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

