Patriots' Antonio Brown: Practicing Wednesday
Brown is participating in practice Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown officially signed with New England on Monday, after he was released by the Raiders this past weekend. With Brown having just joined the Patriots and currently dealing with a legal issue, coach Bill Belichick noted Wednesday that the team will take it "one day at a time" with regard to the wide receiver's status in advance of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Patriots' Antonio Brown: Accused of sexual assault in lawsuit•
-
Patriots' Antonio Brown: No commitment for Week 2•
-
Patriots' Antonio Brown: Deal becomes official•
-
Patriots' Antonio Brown: Poised to contribute to new team•
-
Patriots' Antonio Brown: Gets one-year deal from New England•
-
Patriots' Antonio Brown: Signs with Patriots•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...