Patriots' Antonio Brown: Signs with Patriots
Brown signed a contract with the Patriots on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The details of the contract have yet to surface, but following Brown's multi-day saga, it almost seemed inevitable he'd end up with the Patriots. The star receiver won't be eligible to play Week 1, but it's possible he could make his Patriots debut Week 2 against the Dolphins.
More News
