Patriots' Antonio Brown: Suits up Sunday
Brown is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
After a full week of practice, the wideout will suit up for Sunday's road game. It remains to be seen how many snaps and targets he might see in Week 2, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that the Patriots want to get Brown involved in the game plan early. Brown officially signed with the Patriots on Monday after being released by the Raiders last weekend.
