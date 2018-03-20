Garcia, who was forced to sit out his rookie season due to blood clots in his lungs, has been medically cleared to play, NESN.com reports.

Selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, Garcia was tabbed to provide depth behind then starting left tackle Nate Solder. Now that Solder has departed via free agency, the return of Garcia gives the Patriots a player to groom as a potential starter at a key position on their offensive line. Garcia's health issues last year led to him losing about 40 pounds, but once he bulks back up and rebuilds his strength, the 24-year-old will look to secure a key role with the team.