Patriots' Antonio Garcia: Recovering from blood clots
Garcia (illness) is in the process of recovering from blood clots in his lungs, Jeff Howe of The Boston Herald reports.
Garcia was selected by the Patriots in the third round of last year's draft but he spent the entire season on Injured Reserve due to what was at the time an undisclosed illness. He's expected to make a full-recovery but he lost nearly 40 pounds during the ordeal and is currently in the process of working his way back into playing shape. While he's expected to eventually return to the team and compete for a role, he remains without a defined timetable for that return.
