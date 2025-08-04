Gibson (undisclosed) took part in practice Monday, Brian Hines of SBNation reports.

Gibson had been sidelined since Thursday but is healthy to begin the week of preparation ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Commanders. He's expected to slot into the third spot on the running back depth chart behind rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, and Gibson could also carve out a role as a return man on special teams.