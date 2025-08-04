Patriots' Antonio Gibson: Back in there Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson (undisclosed) took part in practice Monday, Brian Hines of SBNation reports.
Gibson had been sidelined since Thursday but is healthy to begin the week of preparation ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Commanders. He's expected to slot into the third spot on the running back depth chart behind rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, and Gibson could also carve out a role as a return man on special teams.
More News
-
Patriots' Antonio Gibson: Won't scrimmage Friday•
-
Patriots' Antonio Gibson: Added competition for carries•
-
Patriots' Antonio Gibson: Leads backfield in Week 18 win•
-
Patriots' Antonio Gibson: Leads team backfield Saturday•
-
Patriots' Antonio Gibson: In line to start Saturday•
-
Patriots' Antonio Gibson: Carries 10 times Sunday•